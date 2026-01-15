WWE News and Notes

– Wrestlevotes is reporting WWE has made the decision to reduce ad breaks during RAW from Twelve breaks to Ten. It’s not known if this will make the breaks longer but the new strategy was implemented this week.

– WWE uploaded a four-hour continuous loop of Kit Wilson’s new entrance theme song ‘Man Up’ along with its tron video to their YouTube channel. The theme became available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music in some regions.

– Stephanie McMahon asks Bayley if she is ready to have children. She says she is, but It needs to be with the right person. Someone who is all in with her. She has a feeling something big or someone is coming soon.

(Source: What’s Your Story)

– Dave Meltzer on Powerhouse Hobbs leaving AEW For WWE:

“He turned down the AEW offer, wanted to go to WWE. We’ll see. For some people it’s the right move, and for some people it isn’t.

Tony Khan liked him and everything. And he was professional. Tony didn’t take him off TV, so that tells me he didn’t know he was going. WWE were pretty confident they’ve had him for months, really.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Radio)