USA Network show featuring Braun Strowman renewed, What Jackie Redmond misses in interviews

– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE broadcaster Jackie Redmond stated she misses superstars yelling at or being mean to her during interviews, contrasting it with the current more polite era. She has no interest in wrestling a full match but is open to slapping someone, taking a bump, or learning how to do so. Redmond also recalled her surprise at Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson interrupting her interview with Triple H at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference.

– USA Network announced the renewal of ‘Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,’ hosted by wrestler Adam Scherr, for a second season consisting of 12 episodes. The show achieved strong viewership numbers, with some episodes outperforming AEW Dynamite ratings.