Tony Khan announces more signings

It’s official Persephone, Mascara Dorada and Hechicero are All Elite with duel contracts.
She’s a top star in @CMLL_OFICIAL, and now with her dual contract, she’s officially All Elite!
Welcome to @AEW, Persephone! pic.twitter.com/JFKgp65x0w
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 15, 2026
He’s been a top star in @CMLL_OFICIAL, in @ringofhonor, and in @AEW, and with his dual contract, he is also All Elite!
It’s great to have @_ReyHechicero officially in AEW! pic.twitter.com/h9xaqd7bFf
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 15, 2026
He’s a fan favorite in @CMLL_OFICIAL, in @ringofhonor, and in @AEW, and with his new dual contract, now he’s officially All Elite!
Welcome to AEW, @MascaraDoradMD! pic.twitter.com/Uj4yzpRsRa
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 15, 2026