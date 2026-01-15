Tony Khan announces more signings

It’s official Persephone, Mascara Dorada and Hechicero are All Elite with duel contracts.

She’s a top star in @CMLL_OFICIAL , and now with her dual contract, she’s officially All Elite!

He’s been a top star in @CMLL_OFICIAL, in @ringofhonor, and in @AEW, and with his dual contract, he is also All Elite!

It’s great to have @_ReyHechicero officially in AEW! pic.twitter.com/h9xaqd7bFf

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 15, 2026