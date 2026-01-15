TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Nic Nemeth

This just in ..

Multi-time World Champion Nic Nemeth has re-signed with TNA Wrestling, it was announced today, as first reported on Busted Open on SiriusXM.

During an illustrious 20-plus year career, Nic has held such titles as the TNA World Championship, TNA World Tag Team Championship, WWE World Heavyweight Championship (twice), NXT Championship and many more.

The re-signing of Nic Nemeth is a major moment for TNA as the company prepares for the new era of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC – which begins tonight LIVE at 9/8c from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas.

As the 2025 Call Your Shot Gauntlet co-Winner, Nic has promised to call his shot for a title match … soon!

Nic is part of a stacked TNA roster coming to the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, for tonight’s live Thursday Night iMPACT! and Saturday’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view. Limited tickets for both are on-sale now.

All the TNA stars will be in Dallas for these two high-energy nights of pro wrestling, including TNA Wrestling World Champion Frankie Kazarian, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, plus Moose, Mike Santana, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard and many more.