TNA Wrestling Announces Live Events For February & March

TNA Wrestling Announces Its First Mega On-Sale For 2026: Three Destinations, Two Long-Running Live App Specials & Tapings For Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC

On The Road To The Rebellion PPV in April, TNA Returns To Nashville, Atlanta & New Orleans – With Tickets Going On-Sale January 23

TNA Wrestling confirmed today its first Mega On-Sale of 2026 is Friday, January 23, starting at 10am EST – with action-packed live events in three cities that each have a long history hosting pro wrestling shows. The Official Pre-Sale for all shows in the three cities begins at 10am EST on Wednesday, January 21. Mark Your Calendars Now:

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13-14: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: The Pinnacle

Show Time: 6:30pm Central Time both nights

Friday, February 13: No Surrender will air live on the TNA+ app.

Saturday: The fallout from No Surrender will showcase action for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Notes: The Pinnacle is Nashville’s premier live music venue, located in the heart of Nashville Yards. This state-of-the-art destination opened in February 2025, The Pinnacle has quickly become a cornerstone of the mixed-use district, drawing world-class performances and creating space for dynamic community engagement.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, MARCH 5-6: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: GICC Arena

Show Time: 7pm local time both nights

Thursday, March 5: Get ready for a LIVE episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Friday, March 6: Another night of high-energy TNA action in Atlanta for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Notes: These March shows mark the TNA debut at Georgia’s newest and second largest convention center, which is the world’s only convention center directly connected to a major airport. The Georgia International Convention Center or GICC hosts conventions, celebrations, international jiu-jitsu events and so much more.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MARCH 27-28: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Alario Center

Show Times: 6:30pm local time both nights

Friday, March 27: Championships will be on the line as Sacrifice airs live on the TNA+ app.

Saturday, March 28: The in-ring action will be intense as TNA stars compete on episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Notes: TNA was last at the Alario Center in February 2024. Nestled adjacent to Bayou Segnette State Park, the Alario Center is only minutes from downtown New Orleans and the historic French Quarter. The John A. Alario Sr. Event Center has hosted basketball, boxing, consumer shows, graduations and so much more. The center is a joint venture between the State of Louisiana, Jefferson Parish, and Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED).

Tickets will go on-sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, January 23 for the shows in all three cities – Nashville, Atlanta and New Orleans – with the Pre-Sale for all starting at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 21. Go to TNAwrestling.com to register for the Pre-Sale.

Meet & Greets With The TNA Stars

Fans can meet select TNA stars at the Official TNA Meet & Greet, held after the shows each night in all three cities. The post-show Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity to get an autograph from the TNA stars and photo-ops with their in-ring heroes. Recent Meet & Greets have featured Jeff & Matt Hardy, Ryan & Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Tessa Blanchard, Mustafa Ali, Moose, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian and others.