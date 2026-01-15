TNA lands new TV rights deal in Philippines

BlastTV in the Philippines has secured the TNA media rights for the country.

The company was the home of WWE television in the Philippines but those expired at the end of 2025 and moved to Netflix, leaving a void which has now been filled with TNA programming.

The deal starts with tonight’s Impact, which airs live at 10AM local time tomorrow in the Philippines.

They will also air every single TNA pay-per-view live starting with this Saturday’s Genesis, which will be available for free on Tap Sports and the BlastTV app.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996