Sonya DeVille and Cora Jade arrive in TNA (videos)

– Santino has announced that Daria Rae fka Sonya Deville will be joining him as an authority figure in TNA.

– Daria Rae quickly turns on Santino. She says that TNA needs order and Santino is unable to give that to TNA. She tells Santino that she can do his job better than his. And as her first official act she has signed Elayna Black fka Cora Jade.