Persephone signs with AEW, update on Tiffany Stratton’s status

Tony Khan posted:

Tiffany Stratton has not wrestled in WWE since losing the Women’s Championship to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1st 2025.

In an update on Tiffany’s status, sources told Bodyslam.net that she has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. However, she has reportedly received medical clearance to return to the ring.

It was also stated that Tiffany is expected to be “featured prominently” heading into WrestleMania 42. In late 2025, she was shown in a promotional trailer for the event.

Ahead of her return, Tiffany shared workout photos via Instagram.

