Notes on CM Punk, Shane McMahon, Athena, and AEW Revolution

– Insider Gaming reports that the WWE2K26 Showcase mode will be centered around CM Punk.

– Shane McMahon turns 56 today, Happy birthday!

– AEW Revolution will be at the Crytpo Arena March 15th in LA.

– ROH President Tony Khan and champion Athena revealed the first-ever ROH x Metroplex Wrestling event, Global Wars, taping January 24 at Esports Stadium Arlington and airing live on HonorClub January 29. Athena co-owns MPX in Bedford, Texas, where she saved the promotion and built it into a hotspot for local talent with weekly shows and all-women’s events. Fans praised the crossover as a big endorsement of Athena’s indie roots, with her promising to bring ‘love and anger’ as she matches ROH stars against MPX up-and-comers.

