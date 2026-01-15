New Usos culinary unscripted series part of Fanatics Studios launch

Fanatics and OBB Media announced the launch of Fanatics Studios, a transformative new joint venture poised to be the premier global studio for sports entertainment.

And with WWE a big part of Fanatics, it comes to no surprise that WWE will be involved in this new project.

Fanatics Studios and WWE have entered into a meaningful overall partnership, with a multi-project commitment across unscripted and digital content, including the creation of a new show titled YEE(A)T with The Usos.

This new unscripted culinary series with WWE Superstars Jimmy and Jey Uso, will take their tag team efforts on the road with a BBQ travel show featuring fellow WWE superstars and celebrity friends distributed across WWE’s social and YouTube channels.

WWE and Fanatics already produce the podcasts What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon, Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, and The Raw Recap Show by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts.

