Mike Santana regains the TNA World title

Mike Santana defeated Frankie Kazarian to become TNA World Heavyweight Champion on the debut of TNA of AMC. Santana accidentally knocks the referee out. He hits spin the blaock goes for cover, but realizes referee is out. Kazarian hits Santana with the TNA World Championship. Santana hits the spin to block two more times to get the victory.

After the match The Commentary Team announces Kazarian will get his rematch for the Title at TNA Genesis.