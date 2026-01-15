Lloyd Anoa’i Shares Insight Into WWE’s Creative Process For The Bloodline

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling veteran and Bloodline family member, Lloyd Anoa’i, spoke with Lee Tarrier about his behind-the-scenes involvement with WWE, working directly with Paul Heyman, and the cultural authenticity behind the Bloodline storyline.

Here are some highlights:

On Paul Heyman personally bringing him into WWE creative in 2023:

“Paul Heyman called me and said Vince wanted me involved. So I went with the crew to Pensacola to shoot with my uncle, and then back to Orlando to film my dad.

Paul was hands-on with everything. He knew exactly what he wanted, but he also wanted our voices and our culture represented properly. That meant a lot to me, because it wasn’t just about wrestling — it was about telling our family’s story the right way.”

On the real cultural meaning behind the Tribal Combat storyline:

“It was powerful, because the ulafala necklace Roman Reigns wears is real — it’s a symbol of our culture, passed down by our chiefs. That’s not something made up for TV.

Hearing my dad and my uncle explain its importance, in Samoan and in English, was straight from the heart. That’s something our family takes very seriously, and WWE respected that.”

On seeing Samoan culture represented on WWE’s biggest stage:

“Watching my dad and uncle, The Wild Samoans, put Samoa on the map — that’s my proudest memory. They led the way for all of us.

From Uncle Peter Maivia to Rikishi, The Usos, Roman — it’s a lineage I’m proud to be part of. Seeing our culture represented on the biggest stage in wrestling, it touches my heart every single time.”

Lloyd also discussed WWE’s collaborative approach with the Anoa’i family and why authenticity has been key to the Bloodline’s success. You can check out the complete interview at this link.