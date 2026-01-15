Construction of the Royal Rumble 2026 outdoor arena continues at fast pace

Construction of the arena where the Royal Rumble will be held in Riyadh continues at a fast pace according to the latest videos posted.

The seats have all been installed after the structures to support the multi-tier seating stands were finalized last week.

The walls which will surround the outdoor arena are currently being built up around the stands, with the Royal Rumble and WWE logos already visible at the top.

Construction of the stage, on the side by the highway has also started although it’s currently only scaffolding.

The outdoor arena is being constructed just for the 2026 Royal Rumble, similar to what they did for WrestleMania IX at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

It is located in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, east of King Fahd Road.

Tickets for the show sold out quick, which at one point there were over 800,000 people in line on WeBook to purchase them.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996