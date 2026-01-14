WWE News and Notes

– AEW World Champion MJF names Stone Cold Steve Austin as his all-time GOAT (aside from himself of course):

In my opinion. After me of course. When people talk about the greatest of all time. They should be saying Steve Austin.

– Brinley Reece has been moved to the alumni section of the WWE roster page after announcing her departure from the company earlier this month

– Happy birthday to the legendary Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

Born on this day, 72 years ago. James Edward Duggan Jr. ''Hacksaw Jim Duggan''. January 14, 1954.

– Becky Lynch Celebrates Women’s IC Title Anniversary:

One year ago, the women's Intercontinental championship was won by LOSER LYRA! Big whoop!! Now, because I'M holding the gold, people say this title means more than ANY OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP in the world of pro wrestling! Instead of THANKING ME, the media continues to spread LIES!…

Lynch faces Maxxine Dupri in a rematch next week in Belfast amid their six-match rivalry.