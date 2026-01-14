Real name: Tatevik Hunanyan
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 170 cm
Date of birth: August 24, 1989
From: Eriwan, Armenien
Pro debut: January 9, 2013
Trained by: Rocky Johnson & Rikishi
Finishing moves:
Biography
– On November 16, 2013, Tatevik The Gamer defeats Melissa Coates in Rome, GA.
– Tatevik defeated Tatevik defeats Haley J on December 12, 2024 in Louisville, KY.
– In March 2025, Tatevik faced Harley Cameron on AEW Collision.
– On July 5, 2025, Tatevik & Viva Van defeated Kiki Van Gogh & Mylo at the NJPW Academy All Star Showcase 2025.
– In late 2025, Taevik signed with All Elite Wrestling.