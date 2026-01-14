Seth Rollins joins the commentary team for Netflix’s Skyscraper Live special

Netflix today announced that former WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins will be part of the hosts and commentators team who will anchor the show Skyscraper Live on Netflix.

On Skyscraper Live, climber Alex Honnold will try and climb the Taipei 101 building in Taiwan, live with no ropes, no safety net, and “no second takes.” It will air Friday, January 23 at 8PM ET and streams live on Netflix globally.

Rollins will join host Elle Duncan, professional climber Emily Harrington, engineer Mark Rober, and climbing commentator Pete Woods.

The WWE Superstar was also a contributor to the Christmas Day NFL coverage on Netflix.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online