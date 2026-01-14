Rascalz sign multi-year deals with AEW after TNA exit

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the group signed in the first week of January, after TNA’s retention efforts fell short of AEW’s offer. Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel’s contracts expired end of 2025, while Myron Reed and Desmond Xavier weren’t on long-term deals, leading to their amicable departure.

This reunion builds on their NXT tag title run as MSK and TNA antics, positioning them to disrupt AEW’s tag and trios divisions amid ongoing TNA talent raids.

Coming soon to #AEW, THE RASCALZ! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/emVMkSetnL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2026