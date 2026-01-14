R-Truth on his return at last year’s Money in the Bank

R-Truth opened up about his return at last year’s Money in the Bank and the details behind his WWE future, revealing he signed a “four-year deal with a three-year option.” He emphasized the challenges of being in the wrestling business, noting that “you’re going to have people that speculate and insinuate and throw things out there, but don’t know the back behind the story and the truth of it.” He compared it to the Unreal era, explaining that “people are not going to know the exact truth of it, but you’re still going to have people on the outside going to give their truth, version, or take on it.”

R-Truth also reflected on the conversations that led to his return, saying “Nick and myself had talks. I also had talks with Hunter [Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque]. Everything led me to being back at Money in the Bank.” He described the moment as deeply meaningful, calling it “a show of power, a show of humanity, a show of reading the room, listening, appreciation, and gratitude.” For him, the experience was almost dreamlike: “It was all like a dream to me. It was surreal. I’m going through it, going through it, going through it to where I’m at right now.”

(Source: TV Insider)