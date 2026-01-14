R-Truth names his dream final WWE opponent, Queen Aminata extends her AEW contract

– Queen Aminata announced in her YouTube vlog that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has extended her contract to February 2027. She is currently sidelined by a neck injury that prevents her from wrestling.

She shared, “Even though my neck is messed up right now and I can’t wrestle, I’m very happy and very motivated.” She added, “I can’t wait to go back.”

– In a TV Insider interview promoting Netflix’s WWE: Unreal Season 2 on January 20, R-Truth revealed The Miz as his ideal final opponent, citing their deep history from Awesome Truth tag team runs—including their 2024 WrestleMania XL title win—to chaotic invasions of Cena-Rock matches.

After a shocking June 1, 2025 release just days post-headlining against Cena, fans’ #WeWantTruth push and support from peers like Miz led to his Money in the Bank return under a new four-year deal that could extend to 2032. Truth praised the quick reversal as a show of humanity and gratitude, while eyeing a controlled exit like Cena’s retirement tour amid his mentoring role.