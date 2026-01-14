Liv Morgan provides an update on Dominik Mysterio, AJ Lee shares a tribute to rescue dog Larry

– Liv Morgan gives an update on a returning Dominik Mysterio.

While appearing on #WWE Raw Recap, Morgan gives an update on Dominik. Dominik suffered an injury at AAA Guerra De Titanes and will not need surgery!! Regardless Morgan is optimistic of Dom’s return:

“Daddy Dom, he’s home resting. He’s recovering. We’re just playing it safe,” she responded when asked about Mysterio’s status. “He is, after all, our double champion. He is, as of right now, the crown jewel of The Judgment Day. So we protect and cater to Daddy Dom. And we’re just playing it safe with him. He’ll be back soon, but he’s doing some well deserved [rest and relaxation]. He was quite literally running Monday Night Raw for, like, the last full year. You don’t think that Daddy Dom deserves a little bit of a break, a little bit of a rest, a little bit of an off day, a little bit of a reprieve? My goodness.” (Liv Morgan)

(Source: WWE Raw Recap Podcast)

