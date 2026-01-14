John Cena on the “the perfect end” to his career

John Cena called the polarized reaction to his final WWE match against GUNTHER “the perfect end” to his career. He thanked fans for sharing their opinions, saying, “Thank you. Thank you to remind me that you’re allowed to have your opinion, and thank you for not just conforming to a certain set of standards.” He sees criticism as valuable, describing it as a “teachable moment”: “Thank you for being vocal enough to express how you felt, because every moment can be a teachable moment.”

Cena emphasized that his role was always to craft stories he hoped fans would enjoy while staying open to feedback: “My job is to put together a story that I think you all will enjoy. And when there’s critical opinion out there, I’m all ears. I don’t ignore the critics, I’m thankful for them, for (Washington) DC and every match I had before that.”

Reflecting on the mixed responses, he drew a parallel to his career as a whole: “I think it was a perfect end because a lot of people thought it sucked and a whole lot of people thought it was special. And that’s kind of been my story for 23 years, so I thought it was important.”

(Source: Fan Expo New Orleans)

– Speaking of Cena, he posted:

Took the Civic TypeR in for service and was fortunate enough to pick up the brand new @Honda Prelude!! Thank U @wc_honda for helping add this Boost Blue Beauty to the Honda Lineup! Time to see what this thing can do!!! pic.twitter.com/th2anjPkim — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 10, 2026