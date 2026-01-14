EC3 update, posts a tease

– EC3 questions AEW’s courage to throw him into the mix.

While being interviewed by TMZ, EC3 talks about doing all he could in NWA & his departure!! EC3 also talks about his character for the future & also has a message for AEW:

“If or when the Top 1% returns, we’re going to do it at Exodus Pro, which is my little promotion in Cleveland. We’ll probably livestream it, but I’ll bring it back there and I’ll put myself in the ring. Any overtly grinning, smug, strong jawed, dickish version of me would be a good place to start. If anybody has a suit, a scarf, a sweatervest, slacks, oxford shoes on, wears prescription glasses when they don’t have a perscription, anybody who falls into that motif would be….”

“If AEW, if they had any courage, throw me in the mix and watch the place explode. 15-20 minute, 50-50 match, come on. Give me a five minute get over with a local and I’ll have that place throwing piss at me.”

(Source: TMZ Inside the Ring)

– EC3 seems to be teasing a return to TNA.