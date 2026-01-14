CM Punk reflects on the remaining years of his wrestling career, Jade Cargill and Jody Threat notes

– CM Punk recently reflected on the remaining years of his wrestling career, suggesting he’ll likely retire around age 50. Now 47 and reigning as the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE Raw, Punk admitted he still feels good physically but recognizes that time eventually catches up to every performer.

He compared himself to legends like Terry Funk and Ric Flair who wrestled well into their later years but said he doesn’t plan to follow that same path. Punk praised John Cena’s recent retirement, calling it “perfect” and an example of leaving the sport with “dignity and grace.”

Punk acknowledged that many wrestlers don’t get to choose their exit but hopes his will be a graceful one — though he admits he’s unsure what it will look like. For now, he remains focused on competing at a high level and will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Finn Bálor on the January 19 episode of WWE Raw.

(Source: Cinema Blend)

– Jade Cargill attended the Netflix The Rip premiere.

– Jody Threat has re-signed with TNA.