Bruce Prichard speaks bluntly about the Ultimate Warrior

Bruce Prichard is blunt about The Ultimate Warrior, separating Jim Hellwig the person from the character. He says “from the very first interaction with him, he was a first class asshole.” Prichard met Hellwig in Mid-South when he was just three months in the business and recalls he was “not a good person,” difficult, arrogant, and thought he knew it all. After Bill Watts hit him in the head with a baseball bat in a storyline, Hellwig “literally ran away and left the territory in the middle of the night.” Because of that, Prichard had a negative view of him and told Vince McMahon he “didn’t have a good experience” when WWE wanted to hire him in 1987.

Vince, however, saw that behavior might be shaped by environment. Once Hellwig came to WWE, he was “on his best behavior” at first. Prichard credits Warrior’s success to his presentation, saying it was “his theme music…his entrance and the enthusiasm” that made him popular. Despite disliking Hellwig personally—“I did not like the human being”—Prichard admits the character “had charisma…just oozed charisma,” with intensity and energy that thrilled audiences.

He emphasizes that no one could deny Warrior’s ability to command a crowd: “No one can deny the fact that this guy could not command an audience…kudos, man. I give him credit for that.” Ultimately, Prichard says Vince focused on those positives, which made The Ultimate Warrior a lasting star.

