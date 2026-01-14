Becky Lynch makes a bold claim, Booker T claims that he didn’t start a fight with Batista

– WWE superstar Becky Lynch says she makes the Netflix servers overheat:

Spoke to my very good friend Ted Sarandos and he told me that NETFLIX had to double the server capacity before my big match on Monday. Apparently they OVERHEAT every time I’m on screen (IT’S TRUE), and then immediately cool down after I’m gone. Coincidence?! They’ve never seen… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 14, 2026

– Booker T claims that he didn’t Start a fight with Batista, but he did ‘finish it’

“There’s a story going around about the scuffle me and Batista got into back in the day at the SummerSlam shoot in L.A. I remember doing an interview, it was just testosterone, men get into it. They fight, you know?

“If I saw Batista today, I’d give him a hug and ask him what’s going on. ‘You’re doing great out there in Hollywood,’ whatnot, whatnot. But I saw a video of him saying, ‘It’s sad the guy picked a fight with me while I was injured’ And I go, ‘Wow, man. That’s just not fair, man. That’s just not fair.’

“First of all, I didn’t pick a fight with anybody, and I definitely didn’t know if anybody got injured or anything like that. First time I heard about it. I just don’t want anybody to ever think I was a bully. I didn’t pick the fight, but I finished it.”

(Source: Hall of Fame Podcast)