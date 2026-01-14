Becky Lynch makes a bold claim, Booker T claims that he didn’t start a fight with Batista

– WWE superstar Becky Lynch says she makes the Netflix servers overheat:

Booker T claims that he didn’t Start a fight with Batista, but he did ‘finish it’

“There’s a story going around about the scuffle me and Batista got into back in the day at the SummerSlam shoot in L.A. I remember doing an interview, it was just testosterone, men get into it. They fight, you know?

“If I saw Batista today, I’d give him a hug and ask him what’s going on. ‘You’re doing great out there in Hollywood,’ whatnot, whatnot. But I saw a video of him saying, ‘It’s sad the guy picked a fight with me while I was injured’ And I go, ‘Wow, man. That’s just not fair, man. That’s just not fair.’

“First of all, I didn’t pick a fight with anybody, and I definitely didn’t know if anybody got injured or anything like that. First time I heard about it. I just don’t want anybody to ever think I was a bully. I didn’t pick the fight, but I finished it.”

(Source: Hall of Fame Podcast)

