AEW signs a new female wrestler to their roster, Kacy Catanzaro on using her real name, R-truth note

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Book Pro Wrestlers Announces: TATEVIK Is Officially Signed With All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

Tampa, FL — January 13, 2026 — Book Pro Wrestlers is proud to officially announce that TATEVIK has signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), marking a major milestone in the career of one of today’s most dedicated, resilient, and high-level performers. The signing was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

Over the past year, TATEVIK has built undeniable momentum across multiple major stages in professional wrestling. She returned successfully to WOW (Women of Wrestling), made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut with a victory, and went on an impressive run in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), where she continued to elevate her game with standout performances.

Known for her athleticism, striking intensity, martial arts foundation, and natural presence, TATEVIK has also invested heavily in elite development—training at OVW, working within the New Japan Pro Wrestling dojo system, and sharpening her craft under the influence of top-level coaching, including time spent training with Natalya “Nattie” Neidhart in Tampa.

“This is one of those moments where I’m proud in the realest sense,” said Steve Stasiak, founder of Book Pro Wrestlers. “I’ve believed in TATEVIK from the beginning, and I’ve watched her fight for every inch of this. She was raised to be great, trained to be great, and she is great. AEW is getting a special talent—and the world is about to see exactly what I’ve known for years.”

TATEVIK’s journey has been defined by consistency, toughness, and an unwillingness to quit. From national exposure early in her career to the grind of rebuilding, reinventing, and sharpening her craft year after year, she has continued to rise through pure work ethic and belief in her own potential.

With AEW now as her home, Book Pro Wrestlers looks forward to helping amplify her story and elevate her presence throughout 2026, ensuring fans and media alike experience the full scope of what makes TATEVIK such a rare and compelling talent.

– R-Truth revealed he signed a four-year long-term deal with WWE, including a three-year option, before his return at last year’s Money in the Bank.

(source: TV Insider)

– Kacy Catanzaro revealed she was surprised WWE didn’t change her name when she signed in 2017. Coming in from American Ninja Warrior, she expected to play a character, but was instead told to “be herself” which she says was tougher than portraying a persona. Despite the initial challenge, Catanzaro says she ultimately grew to love keeping her real name.

(Source: You Know I’m Right)