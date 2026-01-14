AEW News and Notes

– Collision on January 10th averaged 271,000, P18-49: 0.03. Click here for the 2026 ratings grid.

Alex Windsor reflects on her journey with STARDOM.

– Sunday, April 26th, at Progress Wrestling “This is Our House”, Destiny Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw will face off against Billie Starkz.

– Set for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage tonight:

• MJF vs. Bandido for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega returns

Kris Statlander & Babes of Wrath vs. Triangle of Madness

• Darby Allin vs. PAC

• Young Bucks vs. GOA vs. JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family for a future AEW World Tag Team Championship shot

