AEW News and Notes

– Collision on January 10th averaged 271,000, P18-49: 0.03. Click here for the 2026 ratings grid.

– Alex Windsor reflects on her journey with STARDOM.

STARDOM.

Had the absolute time of my life, shared the ring with the greatest talent there is and saw firsthand the highest level every one of these girls work at. The kind of wrestling that I feel most at home and lights that spark. Thank you @wwr_stardom 🇯🇵❤️ pic.twitter.com/7bUyN1ZrMi — Alex Windsor アレクス・ウィンザー (@HailWindsor) January 13, 2026

– Sunday, April 26th, at Progress Wrestling “This is Our House”, Destiny Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw will face off against Billie Starkz.

🔥 SSS16 WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT 🔥 ⭐ FIRST ROUND MATCH ⭐ DESTINY Wrestling will feature Former PROGRESS Women’s World Champion and the reigning and defending DESTINY Women's Champion GISELE SHAW colliding with ROH standout BILLIE STARKZ in a must-see opening round clash to… pic.twitter.com/9qWZtqqMRu — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) January 13, 2026

– Set for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage tonight:

Bandido won a shot at the AEW World Title with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He faces the man who won the ring six times, MJF!

• MJF vs. Bandido for the AEW World Championship

• Kenny Omega returns

• Kris Statlander & Babes of Wrath vs. Triangle of Madness

• Darby Allin vs. PAC

• Young Bucks vs. GOA vs. JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family for a future AEW World Tag Team Championship shot

