1/14/26 AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage Recap

– Samoa Joe put out a “bounty” on Hangman Adam Page. Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith took the bounty and states to Page hes a different man now and Page stole something from him in the past. Tonight it’s personal.

– Darby Allin defeated Death Rider Pac by submission.

– Hangman Page defeats Bounty Keith. Swerve Strickland saved Page and they stared each other down.

– Both Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page had messages for Samoa Joe. Page told Keith to try and go collect the Bounty. Swerve stated that both of them are coming after Joe. Kenny Omega came out and stated he had his own time but when you have three of the best its hard not too. Kenny stated Friend or Foe he’s coming for the Gold!! Adam stated if they were to cross may the best man win and shook hands with Kenny. Kenny was about to speak until being interrupted by Don Callis and the family. Callis was bringing up the conditions that Kenny has to follow until getting a title shot, Don decided to make a match Kenny Omega vs the man who broke Ibushi’s leg? Kenny stated he had time tonight and if Tony Khan approves let’s fight. Basically Don stated Kenny will have to wait until next Wednesday.

– Renee Paquette was trying to interview Brody King to get his thoughts on Bandido being in the main event until Jonathan Cruz interrupted King and stated that he passed a message to Bandido. King told Cruz they have a stand by match next. Cruz stated he’s not dressed at all and runs away.

– Brody King defeated Jonathan Cruz. Afterward, King told Bandido he hopes he kicks MJF. That it would be an honor to face him as the first challenger as champion.

– Mark Davis/Jake Doyle defeated JetSpeed, GOA & The Young Bucks. Davis/Doyle are number 1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships. FTR came out to confront Davis/Doyle, all 4 ended up breaking into a fight and security came out to break it up.

– Triangle of Madness defeat Kris Statlander and Babes of Wrath.

– Renee Paquette was trying to get some comments from JetSpeed, since 2026 is starting out bumpy. Swerve interrupted first stating that him and Mike go back a long way. He stated that when they meet again, it’s going to be fireworks. As for Kevin, he told him he’s one name he brought up to Tony Khan and that he’s the future. All of a sudden Hangman Adam Page interrupted and stated hes making a match this Saturday for the World Trios Championships. Hangman Adam Page/JetSpeed vs The Opps.

– The Rascalz are coming to AEW:

Coming soon to #AEW, THE RASCALZ! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/emVMkSetnL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2026

– MJF defeated Bandido with Salt of the Earth/Lebell Lock and referee stoppage since Bandido passed out not tapped to retain the AEW World Championship. MJF got on the microphone & told Bandido he laughed when people stated that Bandido was going to be World Champion one day. Well it confirms that one day he will hold that gold title. MJF decided to attack Bandido right after those words spoken and tried to humiliate Bandido by trying to take away his mask if it wasn’t for Brosy Komg coming out to aid his friend/brother.