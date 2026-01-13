WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Mannheim, Germany / Tue Jan 13, 2026

The Complete Results from SAP Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

  1. GUNTHER defeats El Grande Americano via submission
  2. Maxxine Dupri defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Roriguez) via pinfall
  3. Mixed Tag Team Match: Alexa Bliss and Dragon Lee defeat Asuka and Kofi Kingston: Bliss pins Asuka after the Sister Abigail
  4. WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Ilja Dragunov: McIntyre pins Dragunov after the Claymore
  5. Bron Breakker defeats Je’von Evans via spear and pinfall
  6. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa) after the Sister Abigail
  7. Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed via pinfall

CREDIT: www.Wrestling-Infos.de

