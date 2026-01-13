WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Mannheim, Germany / Tue Jan 13, 2026

The Complete Results from SAP Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
- GUNTHER defeats El Grande Americano via submission
- Maxxine Dupri defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Roriguez) via pinfall
- Mixed Tag Team Match: Alexa Bliss and Dragon Lee defeat Asuka and Kofi Kingston: Bliss pins Asuka after the Sister Abigail
- WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Shinsuke Nakamura and Ilja Dragunov: McIntyre pins Dragunov after the Claymore
- Bron Breakker defeats Je’von Evans via spear and pinfall
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa) after the Sister Abigail
- Main Event: WWE Men’s World Championship Title Match: Champion CM Punk defeats Bronson Reed via pinfall
