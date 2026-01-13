WWE News and Notes

– During Monday’s WWE Raw from Germany, Bálor interrupted Punk, referencing the champ’s earlier interest in facing him and securing a title match for next Monday’s Raw in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Punk accepted after roasting Bálor’s Judgment Day distractions, like shining Liv Morgan’s shoes, in a heated exchange that thrilled the crowd. It’s Bálor’s first singles world title opportunity in years on his home turf, with fans buzzing about a potential upset as Punk defends the belt he won on November 1, 2025.

– Adam Pearce has suspended Bron Breakker indefinitely.

Adam Pearce has suspended Bron Breakker indefinitely. Paul Heyman reminds Adam Pearce that he made a mistake by putting his hands on Bron Breakker first #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hPUHHGlo0H — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) January 12, 2026

– On January 9’s SmackDown, McIntyre captured his third WWE world title after Jacob Fatu’s interference helped him survive Rhodes, reshaping plans for WrestleMania 42 on April 18-19 in Las Vegas. Dave Meltzer reported that creative’s decision on January 7 killed the long-rumored trilogy bout between Rhodes and Roman Reigns, leaving the card uncertain but floating ideas like a three-way with McIntyre, Fatu, and Rhodes. Fans reacted with excitement over the unpredictability and wild speculation, while WWE eyes the January 31 Royal Rumble for more clues amid Bloodline tensions.

The Miz on getting kicked out of the WWE locker room early in his career “That person went away.” “I went to Taker. I said I ate chicken over a bag.” (@ChrisVanVliet interview) pic.twitter.com/WMwsNN4FaE — Vick (@Vick_8122) January 13, 2026