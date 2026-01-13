WWE holding tryouts at the WWE Performance Center this week

WWE is holding tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

Those who received the invitation for the tryout include Bruss Hamilton, Bhupinder Gujjar, Blade Brown, Jack Pasquale, James Karnik, Jimmy House, Joshua Hillen, Labron Kozone, Leon Lokombo, Manny Lo, Nor “Phoenix” Diana, Regina Tarin, Starboy Charlie, and Tyler Jordan.

One of the names, Nor “Phoenix” Diana, is a Malaysian wrestler who recently lost her title to Mercedes Mone and was brought over by Bayley for her Lodestone wrestling seminar in early December.

WWE is looking to add more names to their third brand and developmental system to fill the void after more NXT stars were being called up to the main roster.

