TNA announces a special guest commentator for AMC debut, talent staying with the company

BREAKING: As first reported by the I Love Wrestling Podcast, @TheHomeTownMan has re-signed with TNA! More details: https://t.co/vfU3FEBRJY pic.twitter.com/tITA4aZdf3 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 13, 2026

– TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Bully Ray will serve as a guest commentator for the main event of Impact’s AMC debut this Thursday!

BREAKING: TNA Hall of Famer @bullyray5150 will be the special guest commentator for the main event as #TNAiMPACT premieres on @AMC_TV THIS THURSDAY at 9/8c LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. @AMCPlus Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/ExkKtFAL5O pic.twitter.com/UUU0tcvgGH — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 13, 2026