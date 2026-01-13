The Miz explains why he strongly believes winning truly matters in WWE

The Miz recently explained why he strongly believes winning truly matters in WWE, particularly for babyfaces, and why that belief is the main reason his character works better as a heel.

He was upfront about his role, saying “my character doesn’t really work as a babyface, if I’m being honest.” Miz explained that his persona is designed to survive losses because he can immediately rebuild credibility through promos. “It’s a person that can lose, and then the next day, you’ll forget about that loss, because I’ll just cut a promo and just make you believe,” he said.

That approach, however, doesn’t translate well to babyfaces. According to Miz, “babyfaces can’t really lose a lot,” because repeated losses damage their connection with the audience. While fans often claim wins and losses don’t matter, Miz strongly disagrees. “Everyone always says winning doesn’t matter… It matters. It really does matter. Especially if you’re a babyface.”

He illustrated this point with a real-life example involving his kids, noting how fans—especially younger ones—focus heavily on results. “My kids always ask me, ‘Did you win? Did you win?’” When the answer is no too often, enthusiasm fades. “You can only say that so many times… where they’re just like, I want a winner.”

Miz believes this mentality extends to all audiences. “People like winners… they want their guy to win,” he said, adding that repeated losses make it harder for fans to stay invested in a babyface.

He then highlighted what he considers his biggest strength: being able to lose without losing credibility. “I’m so good at losing and then making you forget about that loss,” Miz explained, pointing out that he can lose to anyone—even a rising NXT talent—and still convincingly challenge a top star the next week.

That flexibility, he said, works perfectly for a heel but is far more difficult for a babyface. Miz closed by noting that WWE’s creative direction has felt unusual lately, saying “this past year has been weird,” especially when it comes to traditional roles and expectations.

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)