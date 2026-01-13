Stephanie Vaquer’s injury is reportedly legitimate, potential TNA free agents

– It appears the Rascalz are all free agents. PWInsider reports all four members of the Rascalz are free to work wherever they wish after Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel deals expired at the end of 2025. Myron Reed’s Twitter bio currently lists him as a “Free Agent” and Dezmond Xavier was not signed with the promotion.

– WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer’s injury is reportedly legitimate, but is only minor and she’s expected to be cleared “pretty quick”:

“She has a legitimate injury but it’s a minor injury, it’s not as big of an injury as they’re playing up.

“I know that they (Raquel Rodriguez & Stephanie Vaquer) were supposed to do a match on TV in the next two weeks, I didn’t get the date but I don’t know if it’s going to be quite as soon.

“But I heard she was going to be cleared pretty quick, so it’s a minor injury but it’s a real injury.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Radio)