NXT preview, Tony Khan on creative control, TNA on AMC note

– Myron Reed vs Leon Slater is no longer advertised for TNA’s AMC debut on Thursday. This seems to confirm the report that Leon Slater may have been pulled to work the WWE European tour.

– Tony Khan States there is absolutely no wrestler in AEW that has Creative Control:

“There is no creative control. Only I have it. No wrestler has that. There’s a lot of freedom to work with staff and coaches. The wrestlers together come up with ideas. I’m one of the most collaborative people on the planet. And that’s how I’ve been able to succeed in multiple sports.”

(Source: battlegroundihr podcast)

– Preview for tonight’s NXT

* Ava will address the future of the NXT Championship

* Joe Hendry vs Dion Lennox

* TNA International Championship: Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo (c) vs Shiloh Hill

* NXT Men’s Speed Title: Jasper Troy (c) vs Tavion Heights

* Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

* We will hear from NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame