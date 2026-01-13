Notes on CM Punk, Britt Baker, Rhea Ripley, Kaylie Guerrero, more

– Kaylie Guerrero called out a vile troll after they made a disgusting joke about the death of her father, Eddie Guerrero.
Kaylie had posted a harmless video enjoying Creed that included the lyric “I’m six feet from the edge” from “One Last Breath.” A troll twisted the line into a cruel comment about Eddie’s passing, prompting Kaylie to fire back. She labeled the person “the biggest scumbag to walk the face of the earth” and said “there is a special place in Hell for people like this.”

CM Punk and RHIYO backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw:

Britt Baker reacts to the Steelers vs. Texans NFL playoff game:

