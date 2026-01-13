Nikki Bella talks alcohol consumption

While speaking on her podcast with sister Brie, WWE star Nikki Bella said the following in regards to alcohol consumption…

“I actually returned a DM the other day because I felt her in her DMs saying something like, ‘I look at you and your sister, and I think you guys drink a lot like me. How do you do it looking the way you do?’

And I had to tell her, people think we drink a lot more than we do. We actually do not drink a lot. We’re all about moderation. Two days a week. But because of content on social media, it makes people think we drink every day, right?

I wanted to explain that to her because I don’t want you to think that, because of what IG life looks like, that we’re just doing this party life every day. That is not what we do.

Brie and I are very good. And I go, ‘Also, we never really do more than two glasses. It’s very rare. It has to be a New Year’s Eve night or something—a party—where we go above two.’

So I just wanted her to know. I gave her our full breakdown.

And I talked to her about moderation. And then I talked about how we’re very pro—if we feel like we’re intoxicating our bodies, we know how to detox it.

So I just wanted her to know we’ve been pro about colonics. Like, we do all the things to keep everything healthy. But we don’t go overboard, and I just wanted her to know that.”