Moose calls TNA Wrestling’s AMC debut the biggest moment of his career

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

In PWMania.com’s latest exclusive interview, PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell sits down with Moose to discuss TNA Wrestling’s upcoming debut on AMC Networks, what the move means for the company, and the mindset heading into this landmark moment.

TNA Wrestling debuts on TNA iMPACT on AMC live Thursday, January 15th at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Here are some highlights:

On finding out TNA would debut on AMC:

“We heard rumors all over the place. Social media, different people spreading the word. But once we found out for sure, and it was confirmed by Carlos, it was joyful. We were excited. Especially guys like myself, Eddie Edwards, Frankie (Kazarian), Eric Young, and just guys who have been in the company forever.

We’ve been through the ups and through the very lows. I feel like this was the biggest news that we’ve heard, especially since I’ve been here. I’ve been in the company for 10 years. I’m excited for it. I can’t wait until January 15th to start rolling. This is a huge opportunity for me and the whole company to get seen by way more people. So, we have to put our best foot forward.”

On what AMC means for TNA as a company:

“It’s very important. It just shows that we’ve been growing. We never once gave up or never once stopped believing what TNA could be, and on January 15th, we get the opportunity to show the world who TNA is and how good we are.”

On his mindset heading into the AMC debut events:

“I’m kind of different because I treat every show and every event the same. I got that mindset from one of the coaches I played with, Bill Belichick. It’s business as usual.

It doesn’t matter who I’m in the ring with, whether it’s somebody who’s 300 pounds, 150 pounds, or someone that’s a no-name or a superstar. I treat every match the same. I’m always going to put 110% and be disciplined 110%.”

Moose also discussed The System, molding his Moose character on Brock Lesnar, and how discipline and mindset continue to define his career in TNA Wrestling. You can check out the complete interview at this link.