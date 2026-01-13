Bloodline family member believes Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is still on the table

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling veteran and Bloodline family member, Lloyd Anoa’i, spoke with Lee Tarrier about Roman Reigns’ rise as the Tribal Chief, the possibility of a WrestleMania megamatch, and WWE’s long-term storytelling.

Here are some highlights:

On Roman Reigns fully embracing the Tribal Chief role:

“Roman — Joe — is a natural. At first, he was focused on football, and wrestling wasn’t his main plan. But once he got into it, Vince knew right away he’d be a star.

From FCW to The Shield, they built him up step by step. And when he finally grew into the Tribal Chief character, everything clicked. He became unstoppable. You could see the confidence, the presence — he owned it.”

On Roman Reigns vs. The Rock potentially still happening:

“I’d love to see it. That match would be a record-breaker, no doubt about it. WWE teased it before and then pivoted, which I thought was smart at the time.

But I don’t think it’s off the table at all. Even if The Rock isn’t wrestling full-time, he’ll always be part of the story in some way. WWE always leaves the door open for surprises.”

On creating a major WWE feud today:

“Of course, anything with my family is a natural storyline. But outside of that, I’d love to work with Drew McIntyre.

I’ve known Drew since Europe when he was young. He deserves more, and if built properly, he could draw huge money — especially in a program with Roman. That’s a main-event level story right there.”

Lloyd also reflected on WWE’s patience in long-term booking and why the Bloodline storyline resonated with fans on a deeper level than most modern angles. You can check out the complete interview at this link.