Ava makes an announcement regarding the vacated NXT title

Ava has announced that on February 3rd there will be a 6 man ladder match for the vacant NXT Men’s Championship! Qualifying matches will start next week.

NXT kicks off with Ava in the ring addressing the future of the NXT Championship. Before Ava can make her announcement she’s cut off by Ricky Saints. Ricky brags that he ran Oba, Je’Von, and Trick Williams out of NXT. Ricky demands that Ava hand the championship over, but Ava then announces the ladder match.

Ava hangs up the title above the ring and the entire men’s division starts brawling. NXT newcomer Keanu Carver clears half of the men’s division out alone and stands strong.