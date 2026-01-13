1/13/26 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – January 13, 2025

• NXT kicks off with Ava

Ava announces that Oba Femi Vacated the NXT Title last week, and a new NXT Champion will be crowned on the February 3rd episode of NXT in a 6 Way Ladder Match

Qualifying Matches will begin next week

• Lola Vice beats Kelani Jordan

• Jasper Troy beats Tavion Heights to retain the WWE Speed Title

• Jaida Parker makes her return and takes out Blake Monroe

• Channing Stacks Lorenzo beats Shiloh Hill to retain the TNA International Title

• Izzi Dame celebrates becoming the new NXT Women’s North American Champion

Tatum Paxley interrupts and attacks her. Refs come out to stop Tatum, but she headbutts one of them

• Joe Hendry beats Dion Lennox in a No DQ Match

Tony D comes out and attacks both of them and places Hendry on top of Dion