1/13/26 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – January 13, 2025
• NXT kicks off with Ava
Ava announces that Oba Femi Vacated the NXT Title last week, and a new NXT Champion will be crowned on the February 3rd episode of NXT in a 6 Way Ladder Match
Qualifying Matches will begin next week
• Lola Vice beats Kelani Jordan
• Jasper Troy beats Tavion Heights to retain the WWE Speed Title
• Jaida Parker makes her return and takes out Blake Monroe
• Channing Stacks Lorenzo beats Shiloh Hill to retain the TNA International Title
• Izzi Dame celebrates becoming the new NXT Women’s North American Champion
Tatum Paxley interrupts and attacks her. Refs come out to stop Tatum, but she headbutts one of them
• Joe Hendry beats Dion Lennox in a No DQ Match
Tony D comes out and attacks both of them and places Hendry on top of Dion