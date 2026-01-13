1/13/26 WWE NXT Recap

Steve Gerweck
WWE NXT Results – January 13, 2025

• NXT kicks off with Ava

Ava announces that Oba Femi Vacated the NXT Title last week, and a new NXT Champion will be crowned on the February 3rd episode of NXT in a 6 Way Ladder Match

Qualifying Matches will begin next week

Lola Vice beats Kelani Jordan

• Jasper Troy beats Tavion Heights to retain the WWE Speed Title

• Jaida Parker makes her return and takes out Blake Monroe

• Channing Stacks Lorenzo beats Shiloh Hill to retain the TNA International Title

Izzi Dame celebrates becoming the new NXT Women’s North American Champion

Tatum Paxley interrupts and attacks her. Refs come out to stop Tatum, but she headbutts one of them

• Joe Hendry beats Dion Lennox in a No DQ Match
Tony D comes out and attacks both of them and places Hendry on top of Dion

