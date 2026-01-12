WWE News and Notes

– LA Knight hasn’t been seen since December 8th when Bronson Reed’s Tsunami splash wrote him off TV with a cracked sternum and injuries from his feud with The Vision stable. Fightful Select reports Knight is scheduled for today’s Raw at PSD Bank Dome, fueling fan excitement for a possible comeback to target Reed, Logan Paul, or even eye the Royal Rumble. WWE sees him as a top babyface priority for 2026, with the international show—starting at 1 p.m. ET on Netflix—featuring Gunther vs. AJ Styles and other big matches.

– Becky Lynch announces that Michael Cole must issue an apology or will be removed from commentary in WWE.

Michael COLESLAW (because coleslaw is bad and nobody likes it) still has not apologized for spreading false information that I STOLE the INTERGALACTIC (new name) championship on Monday! He better apologize soon, or my lawyers will have him removed from commentary IMMEDIATELY!!!… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 11, 2026

This comes after Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri to become the new Women’s IC Champion this week on RAW with Cole claiming she stole the championship

– Raquel Rodriguez turns 35 today, Happy birthday!

– Austin Theory and Logan Paul training together at the gym in Germany: