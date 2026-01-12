Willow Nightingale shares a personal childhood story, Wrestlemania 42 top matches reportedly set

– Willow Nightingale responds to a fan gif of the “PowerPuff Girls” since her, Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander paid homage to them. Willow adds a personal story from her childhood.

Once when I was in kindergarten I wanted to play Powerpuff Girls with some other kids at recess, but they told me I couldn’t because I wasn’t white, so this was like a warm hug to baby Willow https://t.co/ehF3ykkGYA — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) January 11, 2026

– Sources tell Bodyslam.net that WWE has clear plans for the April 18-19 event at Allegiant Stadium, with over 35,000 tickets sold per night and the main card locked barring injuries. Fans lit up online dreaming of Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk, Liv Morgan moments, or fresh feuds like Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, though some Cody Rhodes fatigue emerged alongside skeptics calling it routine planning. The timing fits WWE’s post-Royal Rumble schedule, building on recent SmackDown twists like McIntyre’s title win.