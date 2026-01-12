Rey Mysterio says he tore his ACL numerous times (video), Drew McIntyre’s brother tweets

Rey Mysterio reveals he tore his ACL 12-13 times in his Pro Wrestling career.

Drew McIntyre’s brother John rubbing salt in the wounds of Cody Rhodes as he poses with Drew’s newly won Undisputed WWE Championship.

“Wrestling has more than one royal family…”

