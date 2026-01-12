Notes on The Undertaker, The Motor City Machine Guns, Trick Williams, and Lash Legend

– The Motor City Machine Guns are scheduled to work this weekend’s AAA TV tapings.
(source: PWInsider)
– The Undertaker praises AJ Styles and says he’s forever grateful for their match at WrestleMania 36:
A class act in and out of the ring. I’ll always be grateful to @AJStylesOrg for The Boneyard Match.
Relive it along with us on #SixFeetUnder out now.
YouTube: https://t.co/CtNFDGRjib
Apple: https://t.co/xhqrqoIFBC
Spotify: https://t.co/iXp0fIle8B pic.twitter.com/vOUfl6THRm
— Undertaker (@undertaker) January 12, 2026
– Trick Williams and Lash Legend at the Berlin Zoo:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/DZcT8fqdTN
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 12, 2026