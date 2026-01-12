Liv Morgan addresses Perez’s brief Women’s Tag Team Title reign, Raw’s 2025 viewership on Netflix

– Liv Morgan addressed Roxanne Perez’s brief Women’s Tag Team Title reign by turning it into a lesson. She bluntly noted that “she did lose the titles rather quickly,” explaining that “that’s why she’s my young.” Liv emphasized her role as Perez’s mentor, saying that “under my tutelage, she’s going to grow,” and eventually be molded into “the greatest of all time after my time.” She wrapped it up by making her intentions clear: “I am shaping my little Roxy to be the next greatest.”

(Source: WWE Raw Recap)

– “Per Netflix, subscribers watched over 525 million hours of WWE content in 2025. Monday Night Raw alone pulled in 340 million views.”

While premium live events broadcast on Netflix outside the US like WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, as well as the weekly show “SmackDown,” accounted for 185 million views.

Since Raw’s debut on Netflix in January 2025, the show has been on the Global Top 10 English TV chart 47 out of 52 weeks it has aired, averaging over 3 million viewers per week. Looking at individual countries, “Raw” has been a consistent presence in the the Top 10 chart in the US (51 weeks), Bolivia (49 weeks), Canada (48 weeks), the UK (40 weeks) and Mexico (38 weeks).

