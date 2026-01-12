John Cena on Logan Paul, Rob Van Dam responded to Finn Balor

– John Cena says he “greased the wheels” to convince Logan Paul to commit to WWE full-time:

“I got to bet on somebody who I think has a bright future in this business in Logan Paul and try and get the best out of him overseas in Paris, and maybe grease the wheels to convince him to finally be a full-time WWE employee which he currently is.”

(Source: Fan Expo New Orleans)

– Rob Van Dam responded to Finn Balor inviting people to train with him by saying: “Bro I’m already here. Where are you?” This comes after Finn revealed on Cody Rhodes’ podcast that he smokes weed while training.