EC3 confirms his departure from NWA

EC3 has confirmed his departure from NWA.

Sitting down with TMZ to give an in-depth interview over his career with NWA. Simply the reason why he left NWA is due there’s not much to achieve, it ran it’s course.

“I don’t chase three-letter brands, man. I chase moments,” EC3 said. He expressed pride in the culture he helped build during his tenure, which included defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown to facilitating the retirement of Tyrus. “I operate best in environments where I see the standards in how I want the product to be portrayed. I’m a big culture guy, and I don’t think I can do anything to add to that culture anymore,” (EC3)

Source: TMZ Inside the Ring