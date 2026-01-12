CM Punk and Raquel Rodriguez notes

– CM Punk talks about his conversations with stunt coordinators when he tells them he falls for a living.

“When you do physical stuff on a movie set, there’s going to be stunt coordinators, there’s stunt men, and everything like that. Me and Justin were pretty excited to do stuff, then you’ve got the stunt coordinator stepping in. Everyone’s like ‘Well, we want to keep you guys safe.’ They don’t want to hear ‘Oh, I fall down for a living,’ they don’t care. They’re like ‘Well, we’re going to make sure that you don’t get hurt so you can continue falling down for a living.’”

(Source: Big Gold Belt Media)

– Raquel Rodriguez says she broke the Women’s World Championship when she hit Stephanie Vaquer’s foot with it.

I don’t want to brag but….. I broke the title tonight 😬😎 oops 🤷🏻‍♀️😂 — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) January 12, 2026