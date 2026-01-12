Chris Jericho and Ric Flair updates

– Multiple reports from PWInsider indicate that there are no creative plans for Chris Jericho to appear live on WWE Monday Night Raw airing from Dusseldorf, Germany. Jericho is currently in the United States while the event takes place.

– Ric Flair is offering to reimburse a fan following backlash over one of his Cameo videos. The issue gained attention after negative reviews surfaced, including a complaint from a woman named Tina who said she paid nearly $1,000 for a wedding Cameo for her brother. The video, filmed in what looked like a bar or restaurant, drew criticism when Flair told the groom he “should not get married.”

After the story was picked up by major outlets, Flair publicly addressed the situation, saying he didn’t want anyone to have “a bad experience.” The 76-year-old tweeted that he is “more than happy to reimburse” the unhappy customer, apologized for the delay, and instructed the fan to contact his law firm to resolve the issue.

I Wouldn’t Want Anyone To Have A Bad Experience As They Keep Pouring In. So To Make Things Right, I Am More Than Happy To Reimburse The Person That Seems To Be Unhappy With Their @Cameo. Please Reach Out To My Law Firm In Boston- Hartman Law. I Apologize For Not Addressing This… pic.twitter.com/vnQTB9mo56 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 12, 2026